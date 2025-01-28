Lamar Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet slated for January 31, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 28, 2025 | Comments 0
The Historic Cow Palace Inn will be the site of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet on Friday, January 31, 2025. The festivities begin with a social hour at 5:00 p.m., with the dinner and ceremony beginning at 6:00 p.m. During the social hour, attendees can mingle, enjoy a drink, and listen to music.
The Invocation will be given by new board member Vik Kodavatikanti. The Welcome will be given by Kirk Crespin, Mayor of Lamar. Special guest Calum Naugher, District Manager for LV Food Concepts, will give an update on the new Arby’s restaurant and the work involved by the City of Lamar to make it a reality. Following Mr. Naugher’s presentation, several special awards will be given.
Outgoing Chamber board members are: Melonee Marcum (past President), Tallie Harmon, Abbie Campbell, and Joe McCaleb. Incoming board members for 2025 are: Vik Kodavatikanti (Coberly Realty), Tanisha Fleshman (Tail WagN Grooming), Cassie Hernandez (Community State Bank), Martha Alvarez (SBDC), Collin Sires – Executive Board (Tayler Implement), Preston Claybrook – Executive Board (C&L Heating and Air), Cheryl Wollert – Treasurer (Wollert Realty), Hillary Perales – Secretary (Peoples Credit Union), TaNisha Graham – Executive Board (Thoughts in Bloom), and Kolby Brubacher – President (Colorado Drink Company).
2025 Lamar Chamber of Commerce President Kolby Brubacher
2023/2024 Lamar Chamber of Commerce President Melonee Marcum
This year’s event is SOLD OUT, with an expected attendance of 250.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Events • Featured • The Journal Alert
About the Author: