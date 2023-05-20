Lamar High School Students Tske 2nd in State-Wide Video Competition
Russ Baldwin | May 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar High School Students have taken second place in the CDOT distracted driving PSA video contest. Five students from Lamar High School entered the statewide distracted driving PSA video contest put on by the Colorado Department of Transportation. Lamar students were selected out of the entries from around the state and were invited to Lumenati Studios in Denver, CO.
There they received second place and were awarded $1,000 dollars. Andrew Durst, Angel De La Paz, Ricardo Arciga, Carlos Sanchez, and Eric Crespin collaborated and produced this winning video as a project for their Broadcasting class at Lamar High School, in conjunction with their instructor John Gersick who helped to facilitate the project. You can learn more by checking the CDOT distracted driving campaign.
