Jessica Jane Cruz – August 5, 1982 – April 15, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 02, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial mass for longtime Lamar resident, Jessica Jane Cruz will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Veronica Barraza reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Jessica was born on August 5, 1982 at Lamar, Colorado to Russell Ramos and Mary Jane Lujan and passed away on April 15, 2023 at Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 40.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph Lujan, Martha Lujan and Betty Luna.
Jessica is survived by her son Miguel Angel Munoz, Jr., her parents Mary Jane Munoz and Russel (Tanya) Ramos all of Lamar, CO, siblings Melissa Jane (Jose Ruben Lopez) Ramos of Lamar, CO, Christina Marie (Damien Anderson) Maes of Springfield, CO, Bryan Anthony (Stephanie) Maes of Pueblo, CO and Brandon Scott (Kelsie McEndree) Maes of Lamar, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: