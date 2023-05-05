Elias Contreras – October 23, 2007 – May 4, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 05, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Elias Contreras will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Grace Family Worship Center with Pastor Michael Stines officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Elias will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Elias was born on October 23, 2007 to Katy Whyte and Anthony Contreras and passed away on May 4, 2023 at his home in Lamar at the age of 15.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents Paul and Josie Orozco.
Elias is survived by his mother Katy (Nathan Urias) Whyte of Lamar, CO and father Anthony Contreras of Holly, CO, siblings Kristian Whyte, Angel Whyte, Alana Urias and Alea Urias and girlfriend Shayla Leiweke all of Lamar, CO and grandparents Denise Orozco, Pamela Urias and Chris Montenez all of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by his cousins Starr Orozco of Lamar, CO and Stone Orozco of Prescott, AZ, aunts Allisen Orozco of Colorado Springs, CO and Annisa Whyte of Lamar, CO and great-grandma Kay Whyte of Mount Vernon, OH, as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elias Contreras Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
