Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report Week Ending 9-11-2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 12, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Record breaking temperatures, followed by a stark cool down affected crop conditions across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 46 percent of the State is under drought conditions, unchanged from the previous week. Seventeen percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, unchanged from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting
3 percent of the State, down one percentage point from last week. Exceptional drought conditions in areas of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties were unchanged from last week, accounting for less than one percent of the State.
In northeastern and east central counties, temperatures reached above 100 degrees during the middle of the week, with some areas seeing temperatures above 105 degrees. For the second week in a row, no measurable moisture was received across much of the district. Limited precipitation allowed for planting of the 2023 winter wheat crop to progress ahead of the 5-year average. Corn for silage harvest progressed quickly last week, moving ahead of the previous year and 5-year average pace.
Reports from the district show third cutting of alfalfa is almost complete, while the fourth cutting progressed well in other areas of the district. In southwestern counties, dry conditions, and temperatures more than ten degrees above normal were prevalent. Corn for silage harvest progressed well last week. Warm conditions allowed for the corn crop to progress quickly in the district, with most of the crop past the dough stage.
In the San Luis Valley, previous rains helped the current cutting of alfalfa, but recent dry conditions are starting to affect the crop. Reporters note that barley harvest is winding down, while oat harvest has begun in the district. Potato harvest is progressing slowly but is expected to pick up this week. Initial reports show the potato crop is good quality with average yields.
Livestock are in good condition. Southeastern counties received no measurable moisture last week. Temperatures in the high 90’s allowed crops to mature quickly. Stored feed supplies were rated 15 percent very short, 18 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 85 percent average and 15 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 90 percent average, and 9 percent light.
