Honkers at Nomad Chiropractic
Russ Baldwin | Jul 25, 2022 | Comments 0
Members of the Lamar Chamber Honkers and Chamber board members recently welcomed a new business in Lamar, Nomad Chiropractic at 10 Forrest Street in Lamar.
Owned by Dr. Sarah Schroeder Nieschburg, Nomad Chiropractic offers a variety of adjustment services (use of table, manual adjustments and activator), also offers targeted muscle work and sports physicals. They are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (by appointment) from 9am to 5:30pm and can be reached at 719-931-4868 and texted to schedule an appointment. They are also on facebook and their website at nomadchiro@hotmail.com.
