Brian Todd Comstock – May 14, 1976 – June 9, 2022
A graveside service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Alamosa, Colorado, Brian Comstock will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Las Animas Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Brian was born on May 14, 1976 at Denver, Colorado to Roy Lester Comstock and Glenda Ruth (Ford) Patrick and passed away on June 9, 2022 in Rocky Ford, Colorado at the age of 46.
He is preceded in death by his father Roy Comstock and his mother and step-father Glenda and Stanley Joseph Patrick.
Brian is survived by his wife Misty Comstock; children Debra Ann DiBiasio, Breanda (Corin) Gowen and Kiara Brien Comstock; grandchildren Elijah, Trinity, Havoc, Kaylee, Emilee and Alexis. He is also survived by his siblings Roy (Tracee) Comstock, Jason (Charlotte) Comstock, Brandi (Cody) Primm and Brad Patrick as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
