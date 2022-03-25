Wilfred Tenorio- March 28, 1931 – March 21, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 25, 2022 | Comments 0
Memorial service for Wilfred Tenorio will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Cremation and inurnment will take place at a later date in Walsenburg, Colorado.
Wilfred Tenorio was born on March 28, 1931, in Walsenburg, Colorado to Basilio and Romolita (Ariano) Tenorio. He passed away on March 21, 2022, at his home in Las Animas with his family by his side at the age of 90.
Wilfred worked with his father at the Allan Mine prior to enlisting in the United States Army. He served during the Korean War from February 15, 1952 until January 7, 1954 as part of the 38 th Parallel, 74 th Engineer Combat Battalion and in the Army Reserves from 1954 until 1961. He enjoyed riding horses, riding in parades with his family and friends.
He loved watching wrestling, old western movies. and was a wonderful storyteller, He was giving person who would help anyone in need. Wilfred loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family & friends. Wilfred was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Wilfred is survived by his wife, Euphemia Tenorio; children, Joe Tenorio, Sandra Tenorio, Dale (June) Tenorio; stepchildren, Anthony Miera, Paul and Clifford Sierra; ex-wife, Simona Gallegos; 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Garfield, Oris and Edward Tenorio; isters, Frances Gallegos, Gloria Trujillo, and Velma Atencio; son-in-law, Phillip Olguin and daughter-in-law, Elvyn Tenorio.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: