Shirley Quarles – November 6, 1937 – March 5, 2022
Graveside Services for Shirley Quarles will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow. Visitation for Shirley will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Shirley Jean (Blazer) Quarles was a caring wife, mother, sister, Aunt, and friend. She passed away suddenly at her home on March 5, 2022. Johnny and Velma Blazer welcomed Shirley on November 6, 1937, in Dodge City, Kansas and moved to La Junta, Colorado where she was raised with her brother’s, Jerry and Kenny Blazer. Shirley attended school graduating from La Junta High School. She continued her education at Otero Jr. College where she was a cheerleader for two years and was named Miss Rattler. She caught the eye of a football player, William “Willie” T. Quarles who stole her heart. They were married on May 25, 1957, and they built their home west of Las Animas. From this union were born four children: Phil Douglas, Paul David, Price Daniel, Patti Diane. Six special people had the honor of calling her Grandma Quarles and she was called Great Grandma Quarles to eight, which was the light of her life. Shirley became a teacher’s aide at Las Animas High School, helping students reach their full potential. A highlight at the high school was being involved in Future Business Leaders of America, attending competitions as a chaperone. As a young girl Shirley and her family would load up the car to camp in the mountains near Almont, Colorado. She continued the camping experience for decades with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren which progressed from a car to a converted school bus, to a camper which she thoroughly enjoyed on the yearly mountain trip through the summer of 2021. Shirley loved being involved in the community, sharing ideas with everyone whether it be in her teaching, crafting, gardening, cooking, or life.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Willie Quarles; children, Phil (Cynthia) Quarles, Price (Cindi) Quarles, Patti Quarles (Steve); six grandchildren, Kana, Kari, Chancy, Pryor, Jared, and Amber; eight great grandchildren, Cole, Carter, Chloe, Cayla, Hadley, Henry, Blake, and Ty; brother, Jerry Blazer; many other relatives and a host of dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul David Quarles; parents, Johnny and Velma Blazer; brother, Kenny Blazer; and sister-in-law, Linda Blazer.
