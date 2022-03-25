Hazel B. Pool – July 24, 1926 – March 23, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 25, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Hazel B. Pool will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Hazel will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Hazel was born on July 24, 1926 at Arapaho, Colorado to Bryan and Toy (Starkey) Hunter and passed away on March 23, 2022 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home at the age of 95 with her family by her side.
She is preceded by her husband, Joe M. Pool, her parents, siblings Mary (Jimmy) Matusic, Harold (Mae) Hunter, Dorothy (Ernie) Branfas and Leo Hunter and sister-in-law Wanda Hunter.
Hazel is survived by her children David (Maria Lukas) Pool of Arvada, CO, Darrell (Glynda) Pool and Diane Pool all of Lamar, CO, beloved daughters-in-law Kathy Pool of Garden City, KS and Rachael Pool of Oklahoma; grandchildren Joe (Becky) Pool, Melissa (Jaime) Guevara, Zach (Bethany Cooper) Pool, Michelle (Scott) Mackey, Melanie (Jeremy) Rodriguez and Matt (Marci) Amrine, great-grandchildren Ayva Guevara, Camryn Guevara, Amanda Gomez, Eric (Desi) LeGros, Kirstye (Tony) Goodo, Brandon Rodriguez, Ashley Rodriguez, Taylor Rodriguez, Chance Amrine, Kalob Amrine, Jennifer (Ben) Barrett, Blaze Pool, Shaiyann Chenoweth, Jett Konkel and great-great-grandchildren Eliana Villereal, Jaidyn Goodo, Nakoah LeGros, Nyan White, Kinsley White, Ava Rodriguez, Serenity McKasson, Benjamin Barrett and Audrina Pennington. She is also survived by her siblings Lawrence Hunter and Charles (Marcia) Hunter as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prowers County 4-H or Wreaths Across America either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
