George Edward Cary Jr. – May 1, 1944 – March 1, 2022
George Edward Cary Jr. of Rocky Ford, Colorado passed away on March 1, 2022, at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 77. He was born on May 1, 1944, in Hobart, Oklahoma to George Edward Sr. and Frieda (Dyar) Cary.
George was familiar with the area from childhood as the family sometimes traveled to his grandfather’s cabin near Rye and stopped off in Rocky Ford to visit relatives. He applied for a teaching position in Rocky Ford and was hired in September 1966, only a short while after his graduation from Southeastern State College of Weatherford, Oklahoma.
George was a teacher, coach, mentor, and educational leader in Rocky Ford, retiring in 1999. During that time, he served as an elementary teacher at Liberty and moved to Jefferson when it made the transition to middle school in 1979. He brought with him a program he helped develop at Liberty School which introduced 6th graders to the mountains through a three day stay at Camp Jackson in the San Isabel Forest where they studied nature “up close”. During his tenure in the Rocky Ford School System, he was a classroom teacher, a head teacher, and an assistant principal. He shared his love of fishing, camping, and photography with any interested party. He also announced high school football games for many years and was a great lover of all sports, both in person and televised.
After retiring from teaching, George plunged headlong into helping people in crisis by volunteering with the Red Cross through the Colorado Springs/Pueblo offices. In that position he served survivors of 9-11, hurricane Katrina, and helped with many other relief efforts around the country.
George maintained many friendships including fellow teachers, Red Cross partners, and morning/afternoon coffee buddies. He enjoyed driving and could often be found driving around just looking at the countryside. He was liked by everyone he met, as he was a pleasure to be around, even when he was losing at Chickenfoot.
George is survived by his nephews, Alan LeCroy and Larry LeCroy as well as his niece, Heather Schuman. He also leaves behind many cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet L. LeCroy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross of Southern Colorado, P.O. Box 24588, Denver, Colorado, 80224 or in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
