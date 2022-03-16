Experience the history and excitement of the 1800s at LCC’s Frontier History Encampment
Russ Baldwin | Mar 16, 2022 | Comments 0
Free event on the Lamar Community College campus April 29-30 brings
frontier history to life with historic storytellers, demonstrations and hands-on activities
(Lamar, Colo.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) invites community members to step back into the Great Plains of the 1800s at the 2022 Frontier History Encampment. The free family-friendly event is open to all ages and will take place Friday, April 29, 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the LCC campus at 2401 S. Main Street in Lamar.
Frontier History Encampment provides a complete living history experience and features presentations and performances representing 19th century Native Americans, buffalo soldiers, homesteaders, early fur trappers, blacksmiths and more. The immersive nature of the event, hands-on activities and completely free admission make it a memorable experience ideal for school groups, homeschoolers and the general public.
Visitors can witness historic blacksmithing and artillery firing demonstrations and enjoy wagon rides and chuckwagon cooks. There will also be pioneer women, Civil War military, a Mexican vaquero, Santa Fe Trail traders, Buffalo Bill Cody and other historic interpreters and storytellers to bring frontier history to life. Unlike static museum displays, attendees interact with living historians by asking questions, joining in activities and listening to the historians’ engaging tales.
“Living history is pure because it lets the past speak for itself; it is free from the weight that often comes when we try to interpret and analyze history from our current place and time,” said Kelly Emick, LCC history professor and event organizer. “Visitors will gain a deeper respect for all the people of this era, and maybe even find a new passion for history, because it’s contagious, once you’ve experienced it.”
LCC presents the bi-annual Frontier History Encampment to celebrate and honor the many different groups and cultures who called the Great Plains home in the 19th century. The event draws hundreds of attendees from Colorado and neighboring states.
Frontier History Encampment is made possible by a grant from Colorado Humanities and local sponsor, Judy Turpin and New York Life Insurance.
For more information, visit lamarcc.edu/encampment or contact Kelly Emick at (719) 336-1532 or Kelly.emick@lamarcc.edu.
