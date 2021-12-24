LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – NOVEMBER 2021 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Russ Baldwin | Dec 24, 2021 | Comments 0
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.80 billion pounds in November, up 2 percent from the 4.69 billion
pounds produced in November 2020.
Beef production, at 2.38 billion pounds, was 5 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.86 million head, up 6 percent
from November 2020. The average live weight was down 5 pounds from the previous year, at 1,382 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.6 million pounds, 5 percent below November a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 33,000 head, down 6 percent
from November 2020. The average live weight was up 1 pound from last year, at 242 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.41 billion pounds, up slightly from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.1 million head, up 1 percent
from November 2020. The average live weight was down 3 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.0 million pounds, was up 12 percent from November 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 195,100 head,
8 percent above last year. The average live weight was 122 pounds, up 4 pounds from November a year ago.
January to November 2021 commercial red meat production was 51.0 billion pounds, up slightly from 2020. Accumulated beef
production was up 3 percent from last year, veal was down 18 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton
production was down slightly.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. F
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: