Teresa A. Juarez…June 29, 1958 – September 16, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 26, 2021 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian Burial for Teresa Juarez will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly Colorado with Father Joseph Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery.
Teresa A. Juarez was born on June 29, 1958, in Syracuse, Kansas to Kathyrn Perez. She passed away on September 16, 2021, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 63.
Teresa was a devoted Catholic. She was happy, optimistic, and positive. She never let the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis keep her from what she loved. Teresa was an ESL teacher aid at the Lamar Middle School for many years. She loved Mickey Mouse, animals, and tole painting. Teresa was a member of The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Teresa is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Juarez of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren, Devan Bujanda and Adrianna Bujanda; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
