Crop Production – September 2021 – Colorado and National Highlights
Russ Baldwin | Sep 11, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS:
Based on September 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 146.52 million bushels, according to the September 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 1 percent from the August 1 forecast and up 19 percent from the 122.96 million bushels produced last year. Corn producers planted an estimated 1.39 million acres in 2021, down 2 percent from last year. The 1.11 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are down 10,000 acres from the August 1 forecast but up 50,000 acres from a year ago. Corn yield is estimated at 132.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the August 1 forecast and 16.0 bushels per acre above last year’s final yield. As of August 29, Colorado’s corn crop condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 12 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 47 percent good, and 13 percent excellent.
Corn in the dent stage was 27 percent complete, compared with 37 percent last year and the 5-year average of 31 percent.
Sorghum production in 2021 is forecast at 20.88 million bushels, up from the 5.10 million bushels harvested last year. Growers are estimated to have planted 500,000 acres of sorghum this year, up 130,000 acres from last year and the highest since 500,000 acres were planted in 1984, and expect to harvest 435,000 acres this year, up 180,000 acres from the 255,000 acres harvested last year and the highest since 498,000 acres were harvested in 1958. Average yield is forecast at 48.0 bushels per acre, up 28.0 bushels per acre from last year. As of August 29, Colorado’s sorghum crop condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 22 percent fair, 60 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Sorghum turning color was 49 percent complete, compared with 36 percent last year and the 5-year average of 34 percent.
Sugarbeet production is forecast at 777,000 tons, up 5 percent from the 742,000 tons produced in 2020. Growers expect to harvest 23,700 acres this year, unchanged from a year ago. Yields are expected to average 32.8 tons per acre, up 1.0 ton per acre from the August 1 forecast and up from last year’s yield of 31.3 tons per acre. As of August 29, Colorado’s sugarbeet crop condition was rated 28 percent fair, 56 percent good, and 16 percent excellent.
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Corn production for grain is forecast at 15.0 billion bushels, up 2 percent from the previous forecast and up 6 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 176.3 bushels per harvested acre, up 1.7 bushels from the previous forecast and up 4.3 bushels from last year. Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data. Total planted area, at 93.3 million acres, is up 1 percent from the previous estimate, and up 3 percent from the previous year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, up 1 percent from the previous forecast and up 3 percent from the previous year.
Sorghum production is forecast at 454 million bushels, up 22 percent from last year. Acreage updates were made in several States following a thorough review of all available data. Planted area, at 7.34 million acres, is up 13 percent from the previous estimate and up 25 percent from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 6.52 million acres, up 13 percent from the previous forecast and up 28 percent from 2020. Based on September 1 conditions, yield is forecast at 69.7 bushels per acre, 3.5 bushels below the 2020 yield of 73.2 bushels per acre.
Production of sugarbeets for the 2021 crop year is forecast at 34.6 million tons, up 3 percent from last month, and up 3 percent from last year. Based on a thorough review of all available data, planted area is now estimated at 1.16 million acres, down slightly from the previous estimate and down slightly from last year. Producers intend to harvest 1.15 million acres, up 1 percent from the previous estimate and up 1 percent from last year. Yield is forecast at 30.1 tons per acre, up 0.4 ton from last month and up 0.7 ton from last year.
