Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board of Officers for 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 07, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce, board of directors, has been selected for 2021. Jerry Roseberry will be President with Gabrielle Hammer as Vice-President. Melonee Marcum will serve as Secretary and Talle Harmon will assume the Treasurer duties.
The officers for this year are: former President, Clifford Boxley, Holly Burton, Ginger Coberley, April Forgue, Ashly Melgosa, Jose Ramos, Lisa Schwarte, Tyler Thrall and Joe Zapata. Valerie Baldwin is the office manager. The chamber board meets the third Thursday of every month at noon. Call 336-4379 for any questions regarding chamber activities or membership. The Chamber provides a website updated with current and developing activities at www.lamarchamber.org.
