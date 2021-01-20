James A. Van Buskirk…June 12, 1949 – January 17, 2021
A private family memorial services for lifelong Lamar resident, James A. Van Buskirk will be held at a later date.
Per James’ request cremation will take place.
James was born on June 12, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to James Lee and Lucille (Wietrick) Van Buskirk and passed away on January 17, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his siblings, Virginia Linden of Las Vegas, NV; Beverly Moore of Pilot Point, TX; Kay Butler of Delta, CO and Robert Van Buskirk of Littleton, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Meals on Wheels either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
