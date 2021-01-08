2020 Year in Review – December
2020 County Census Response was Low
Prowers County Land Use Administrator, Michelle Hiigel, told the Prowers County Commissioners recently, the 2020 census numbers were below those of 2010. “Not the actual population count,” she explained, adding that won’t be available until sometime next year. “We just saw a drop in the number of responses comparing 2020 to 2010.”
Prowers County had a 56% rate of participation for the 2020 census compared to 57.8% in 2010. Those using the internet to supply census information was 34.3% throughout the county in general.
Hiigel told the commissioners that this was a general statewide comparison for the two census decades. “It may have been attributable to the current pandemic, but there’s no measurable way to be certain of that decline from ten years ago,” she said.
The census numbers are a part of the equation that determines the amount of federal or state aid that a community will receive based on its population numbers over a ten year span.
City Sidewalk Repair Underway
This past fall, the City of Lamar decided which sidewalks are in most need of repair, mainly through the downtown area. The city council, working with a $50,000 grant for the project, designated a number of sidewalk areas they deemed in need of immediate concern.
These sidewalks are not fronting Main Street, but are located on roads perpendicular to several businesses where pedestrians would walk.
A section of sidewalk just west of the West Beech and Main Streets was repaired recently and city public works crews are currently replacing a section on the south side of West Elm Street, around the corner from Las Brisas Restaurant.
Building Code Inspector, Craig Brooks said that project should take about a week to complete, making use of the warmer weather between now and Friday. Other sidewalk sections include: The Max at Main and East Olive Streets, Davies Hotel, Grandpas, J & N Shoes, the Wilson Building and Vendor’s Gallery.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies the State’s 2020 General Election
DENVER, Colo- Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold today certified the 2020 General Election, thereby making the results of the election official and final. The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the conclusion of an automatic recount in the race for 18th Judicial District.
“The 2020 General Election will be remembered as one of the most challenging and successful elections in our state’s history,” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado rose to the challenge of executing a successful general election during a pandemic by adding access and safeguards. Over 3.2 million Coloradans made their voices heard, setting the highest record number of voters participating in any election held in state history. We are tremendously proud of this success, and I commend my staff and county clerks’ offices for all their diligent work this year.”
Holly Trustees Approve 2021 Budget
The Holly Trustees approved the town’s budget for 2021, following a public hearing on Wednesday, December 2nd, for comments. Ordinance No. 532 allow appropriation of sums of money totaling $2,373,796 which will be applied to the General Fund at $523,413, The Library Fund at $21,701, the Utility Fund at $1,819,677 and the Conservation Trust Fund at $9,005.
The Holly Landfill ceased operations on November 30, 2020; an action that followed considerable discussion and planning on the part of numerous trustees over a several year span. Plains Disposal has had a contract in place for trash hauling each week and the trash is being deposited in a compliant landfill of the contractor's choice. The trustees are continuing to weigh their options for a transfer station at this time.
Toys for Tots Distribution Schedule Altered Due to Covid
The annual Toys for Tots, Food for Families Christmas give-away in Prowers County had to undergo some changes for the pandemic this year. Organizer, Darlene Lopez said gifts and a hot meal will be distributed on Thursday, December 24th as people will remain in their cars to decrease the level of contact among all the participants, “All they have to do is just sign for their packages and then they can get on their way. They never have to get out of their car.”
Lopez remarked that the hot holiday meal comes courtesy of Jason and Amber Herrera again this year. “I think they and their crew are preparing close to 600 meals for us this year and it’s hard to express the appreciation I have for them for providing their donation each year.”
“I want to give a big Shout Out to all the people of Prowers County for pitching in again this year,” she stated, adding that her volunteers had to put in more hours because of the pandemic. “It was a tough year, but we made it!”

