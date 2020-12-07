Wendy J. Bellomy…November 2, 1974 – December 5, 2020
A private family celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Wendy J. Bellomy, will be held at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Reverend Darren Stroh of the Lamar First Baptist Church officiating. In-urnment will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per Wendy’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Wendy was born on November 2, 1974 to Ronnie Eugene Haggard and Debra Lorene Garbacz-Haggard and departed this life on Saturday December 5, 2020 at her home in in Lamar at the age of 46.
Wendy was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Haggard, grandfather Ronald Haggard and maternal grandparents, Joe and Nadine Garbacz and uncle Stevan Haggard.
She is survived by her husband – Guy Bellomy; children – Cortney Bellomy and Cole Bellomy all of the family home in Lamar; by her mother – Debra Haggard of Lamar; father and mother-in-law, Dan and Pam Bellomy, sister – Staci (Les) Haggard and twin brother Jeffrey Haggard all of Lamar. She is also survived by her grandmother, Larreen Haggard as well as numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Cortney and Cole Scholarship Fund in care of the Legacy Bank and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Services for Wendy will be streamed live on Facebook at 1:00PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
