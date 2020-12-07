Brian Joseph Gurule…June 18, 1992 – December 4, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 07, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Brian J. Gurule will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Redeeming Love Church with Pastor Mark Viar officiating.
Visitation for Brian will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Brian was born on June 18, 1992 at Lamar, Colorado to Melanie Gurule and passed away on December 4, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Madeline and Clofio Gurule and John and Iris Manly and his papa Mike Gurule.
Brian is survived by his mother, Melanie Gurule of the family home in Lamar, girlfriend, Shawntay Melgosa, daughter Genae, brother, Patrick Gurule, maternal grandmother, Lillie Gurule and uncle Joe (Amanda) Gurule all of Lamar, cousins, Lenea and Logan Gurule, nephews, Zayden and Brayden Walkinshaw, aunt and uncle Sonya and George Lopez and cousins Brittany and Matthew. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brian Gurule Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
