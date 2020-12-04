Betty Lanford…September 2, 1943 – November 29, 2020
Graveside services for lifelong Holly, Colorado resident, Betty Lanford will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Betty Jean (Heck) Lanford was born on September 2, 1943 in Holly, Colorado to Bernard and Eunice (McCracken) Heck. She passed away at Prowers Medical Center on November 29, 2020 at the age of 77.
Betty worked numerous jobs throughout her life; cooking at the Holly Nursing Care Center, cutting meat at Nick’s IGA, and medical coding at Anesthesia Consultants, P.C. until retiring in 2007. Betty spent her time with the “Golden Girls”, having coffee and lunch dates. Betty had the privilege of watching her great grandsons, Connor and Jack for the past few years. This brought her so much joy. She was often found in the stands at sporting events watching the Holly Wildcats. Betty was a member of the Holly Alumni Association, the Mizpah Rebekah Lodge #97, and faithfully attended the Holly United Methodist Church.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Anjie (Brad) Simon of Holly, Colorado; son, Randy Channel of Rotan, Texas; grandchildren, Kelton Simon and girlfriend, Becca Heckman of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Kensie Simon of Holly, Colorado; great grandsons, Connor B. and Jackson Barnes of Holly, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Kathy Heck, Sue Wright, Lee Ann Lanford, Donna Kay Lanford; nieces, Mikki (Kurt) Hirschler and Bobbi Jo (Shane) Wiescamp; nephews, Royce (Rae) Heck and Dusty (Cassandra) Heck; numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard “Pappy” Heck on August 22, 1976; mother, Eunice “Punnie” Heck on June 10, 1999; first husband, Richard Channel on July 25, 1999; second husband, Don Lanford on May 29, 1997; and brother, Robert “Bob” Heck on April 17, 2008.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Alumni Association, Holly Sports Boosters, or Holly Fire and Ambulance Fund in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
