Clinton “Clint” Ross Bean…August 17, 1971 – September 21, 2020
Services for longtime Lamar resident, Clinton Ross Bean, affectionately known to his family and friends as Clint will be held at a later date.
Per Clint’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Clint was born on August 17, 1971 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to Verle Ross and Judith Ann (Jones) Bean and passed away on September 21, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 49.
He is preceded in death by his father; his maternal and paternal grandparents and his aunt Betty Igou.
Clint is survived by his wife, Tonya Bean of the family home in Lamar; children, Aly Bean of Wiley and Justin Bean of Lamar; his mother Judy Bean of Pueblo, CO and his sister, Amy (Dave) French of La Jolla, CA; his mother and father-in-law, Ancel and Jackie Malone of Granada, CO and his brother-in-law, Todd (Trisha) Malone of Walsh, CO. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
