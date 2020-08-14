2020 Van Campen Memorial Scholarship Announced
The Clifford Van Campen family is proud to award the 2020 Clifford Van Campen Memorial Scholarship to Caleb Dorenkamp of Granada. Caleb is the son of Casey and Jo Dorenkamp.
Caleb plans to attend Lamar Community College and finish his Associates Degree where he has already completed several credits during high school. After completing his degree, Caleb plans to continue his career in rodeo announcing.
Rodeo was always a huge part of Clifford’s life along with sports which Caleb also participated in during his high school years.
The family extends a thank you to everyone submitting an application for this scholarship. All applicants were very qualified and we wish you all the best.
Brenda Van Campen
Lamar, Colorado
