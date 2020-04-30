Municipal Swimming Pool Closed in Responseto the COVID-19 Pandemic
The City of Lamar is committed to follow guidelines set forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Governor of the State of Colorado. In compliance with the State of Colorado Safer at Home orders, the City of Lamar must close the Municipal Swimming Pool for the 2020 season.
The community parks and Lamar Loop remain open but only passive recreation is allowed while adhering to the mandated social distancing requirements. Picnic shelters, the skatepark, and playgrounds remain closed until further notice.
The City of Lamar’s priority is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our residents and staff. The City is required to meet all local public health orders of the CDPHE, including limitations on outdoor recreation and the limit on group gatherings.
City of Lamar Parks and Recreation will continue to adhere tothe federal, state and local administrative decisions made in the best interests of ourresidents. The City of Lamar will continue to update the community as new information is made available.
