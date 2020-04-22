Edwin “Ed” B. Spitzer…June 10, 1926 – April 22, 2020
A private family graveside service for former Lamar resident currently of Walsenburg, Colorado, Edwin “Ed” B. Spitzer will be held at the McClave Cemetery with Pastor Mike Schneider of the Wiley Community Church officiating.
Ed was born on June 10, 1926 at McClave, Colorado to Eli Franklin and Eva Marie (Colbourn) Spitzer and passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Spanish Peaks Veteran’s Community Living Center in Walsenburg, Colorado at the age of 93.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lloyd, Robert, Harold, Clyde and Richard Spitzer and his sisters Thelma Schibbelhut, Lola Grace McElroy and Mary Chatham.
Ed is survived by his brother, Harry (Flossie) Spitzer of Lamar and his sister, Norma Boggio of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spanish Peaks Veteran’s Community Living Center either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
