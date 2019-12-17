Marilyn D. Tombleson…December 18, 1942 – December 15, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Dec 17, 2019 | Comments 0
A celebration of life funeral service for longtime Lamar resident, Marilyn D. Tombleson, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday December 21, 2019 at the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene in Lamar with Reverend Roy Gueswell and Reverend Jonathan Tombleson co-officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Marilyn will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday December 20, 2019 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar.
Marilyn D. Tombleson was born on December 18, 1942 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Robert W. Carpenter and Evelyn D. Tracy-Carpenter and departed this life on Sunday December 15, 2019 in Ft. Morgan, Colorado at the age of 76.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Marilyn is survived by her husband – Cecil “Shorty” Tombleson of Lamar; two sons – Conrad (Rachael) Tombleson of Grand Junction, CO; and Chad (Carla Campbell) Tombleson of Lamar; by eight grandchildren; by three siblings – Raymond (Jo) Carpenter of Menifee, CA; Martha (Don) Snider of Ft. Morgan; and Marvin Carpenter of Lamar; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Visitation and funeral services for Marilyn D. Tombleson are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Obituary
