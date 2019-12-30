Loamma Jean Holcomb…August 9, 1956 – December 25, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2019 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Lamar resident, Loamma Jean Holcomb will be held at 2:00 PM Friday January 3, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Burial took place in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.
There will be no public visitation.
Loamma was born on August 9, 1956 at Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Charles Lewis and Dorothy Faye (Calico) Holcomb and passed away on December 25, 2019 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 63.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Loamma is survived by her daughter, Cassie Looper of Lamar; grandchildren, Mykalla Looper and Angelinna Holcomb; step-daughter, Traci McDonald of Rogers, AR; step-grandchildren, Trayton and Trevon McDonald and her significant other, Don Rowe of Lamar. She is also survived by her siblings, Teddy (Patricia) Holcomb of Summers, AR and Johnny (Dee) Holcomb of Rogers, AR and her nephew, Taylor Holcomb of Rogers, AR as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
