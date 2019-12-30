Dee McCullough…August 27, 1937 – December 27, 2019
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Dee McCullough, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday December 31, 2019 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Dee was born on August 27, 1937 in Gladewater, TX to Frederick Herman and Bertha Olive Lee-Griem and departed this life on Friday December 27, 2019 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 82.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; one brother – Herman Griem; and by one half-sister – Constance D. Moore.
Dee is survived by two children – Julie (Mike) Bellomy of Galeton, CO and Tarri Cantrell of De Smet, SD; by her grandchildren – Michael and Summer Bellomy and Kacy Segers and Lyaneah Lingle; by a sister-in-law – Georgia Griem of Leoti, KS; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Domestic Safety Research either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
