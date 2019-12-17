Birth Announcements: Pizania-/-Licano-/-Melgosa-/-Estrada-/-Wilson-/-Hudgins
Jade Pizania of Lamar, CO announces the birth of her son, Samuel Isaac at 8:16am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Samuel weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 21 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Faith, Zion and Ezra. Grandparents: Consuelo Gamboa and Antonio Pizania.
*************************
Chelsey and Isac Licano of Hast, CO announce the birth of their son, Luke Licano at 3:20am at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with Kori Sexton attending. Luke weighed five and a half pounds and was 17 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Treva, Gideon, Jenny and Jude. Grandparents: Chere Fisher, Kevin Parten, Becky Licano and Eric Fisher.
*************************
Matthew Melgosa and Ashly Ruther of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Brock Kyle Melgosa at 3:55am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Brock weighed six pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Sophia Love and Zoey Moon Melgosa. Grandparents: Nick and Brooke Palmer, Mark Melgosa and Tammy Clark.
****************************
Sierra Jara and Gustavo Estrada of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Kamila Alizae Rose Estrada at 2:07am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with Dr. Korkis attending. Kamila weighed six pounds and eight ounces and was 19.5 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Marialena and Troy Jara and Brenda and Jose Estrada.
************************
Jason and Krysta Wilson of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Rosalie Jayne Wilson at 9:43pm at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, December 9, 2019 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Rosalie weighed four pounds and 15 ounces and was 18 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Jayne Wilson and Scott Wilson and JJ Netherton.
************************
Savannah Hudgins and Allen Hudgins of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Midnight Shadow Rayn Hudgins at 17:25pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Midnight weighed six pounds and two ounces and was 18 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Anthony Lujan, Cinnamon Lujan, Miya Lujan, Olivia Hudgins, Braylon Schultz and Draven Hudgins. Grandparents: Kim and Bill Hiner, Wilma Jean Ray and Norris William Ray.
