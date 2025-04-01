Journal Alert
Lamar Chamber Honkers honk Tavern 1301The Lamar Chambers Honkers recently honked Tavern 1301 in Lamar on April 3, 2025. Tavern
Lamar man facing multiple charges including attempted murder after firing at officersZachariah McDonald On Wednesday night, February 26, 2025, the Lamar Police Department was called to
Obituary
Larry Huddleston – January 9, 1953 – April 2, 2025Services are pending at this time for longtime Lamar resident, Larry Huddleston. Larry was born
Linda Koehler – May 11, 1956 – March 25, 2025Services are pending at this time for longtime Lamar resident Linda Koehler. Linda
Events
Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail will place new trail marker near Big Timbers on April 17EDITOR’S NOTE: This release reflects a change in date from a previously posted news release
Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor from Prowers County CoronerAs a longtime citizen of Prowers County and the duly elected Coroner, I believe that
Letter to Editor from Lamar Community ThanksgivingNovember 28, 2024 Dear Volunteers and Donors: Thank You. We could not do this without
Other Recent Articles
One measles case confirmed in Colorado resident with recent international travel Coloradans urged to check vaccination status, monitor for symptoms, and review possible exposure locations The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment have confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult Pueblo, Colorado […]
Samuel “Sam” Ray Kisamore – September 5, 1946 – March 27, 2025
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Samuel Ray Kisamore, affectionately known to his family and friends as Sam will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 4, 2025 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery with full Military Honors under the auspices […]
Lamar Cub Scout Pack 223 held community service project near LCC
Lamar Cub Scout Pack 223’s Arrow of Light den recently conducted a service project by picking up trash along the walking trail behind the college. Thank you to all the scouts who participated in a worthy cause!
Prowers Economic Prosperity holds annual banquet March 27
Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) held its annual banquet on March 27, 2025 at the Historic Cow Palace in Lamar. PEP President Rick Robbins welcomed those attending with a speech praising those in the room, asking them to “look around” saying “these are the people who donate their time to the community”. He added “It takes […]
Colorado Department of Agriculture accepting applications from farmers for energy-efficient improvements
Th The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is seeking applications from farmers and ranchers interested in modernizing their agricultural operations with energy efficiency improvements or renewable energy projects. Agricultural producers can apply for funding and technical assistance through CDA’s Advancing Colorado’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ACRE3) program, which aims to reduce on-farm energy […]
Lamar’s newest U.S. citizen honored at recent event
Doug Harbour (left) and new U.S. Citizen Fernando Saldana Lamar’s newest United States citizen Fernando Saldana was recognized and honored for his achievement by the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation. The organization presented Fernando with an American flag and a copy of the U.S. Constitution. # # #
