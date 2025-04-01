Featured Articles

Lamar Chamber Honkers honk Tavern 1301

The Lamar Chambers Honkers recently honked Tavern 1301 in Lamar on April 3, 2025.  Tavern 1301 is owned by Ezra (chef and owner) Guiterrez and Jenna Zimbelman-Guiterrez; EJ and Renee Carpenter and Ron Nolde. Located at 1301 N. Main Street inside the Historic Cow Palace Inn, the Tavern is open Monday through Saturday from 11 […]

Trump DOJ seeks 20-year sentence for Colorado man accused of Tesla arson

Federal prosecutors have indicted a 24-year-old Fort Collins man on firearms and arson charges in connection with a March 7 incident at a Tesla dealership in Loveland. Cooper Jo Frederick, who was previously arrested by Loveland police and charged with multiple felonies under Colorado state law, was taken into custody in Texas after a federal […]

Attorney General Weiser files lawsuit against US Dept of Health and Human Services for loss of $11B in public health grants

April 1, 2025 (DENVER) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser today co-led a coalition of 23 states and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for abruptly and illegally terminating $11 billion in critical public health grants to the states. […]

Pueblo will soon be home to North America’s first and only Leonardo da Vinci museum

Pueblo was granted final approval by the Colorado Economic Development Commission for North America’s first and only Leonardo da Vinci Museum.  The museum will feature interactive exhibits and life-sized machine replicas from da Vinci’s drawings and sketches.  The museum’s approach will center on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) as an educational guide to […]

Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail will place new trail marker near Big Timbers on April 17

EDITOR’S NOTE:  This release reflects a change in date from a previously posted news release concerning this.  The event was previously scheduled for April 5.  It was rescheduled due to potential weather issues on the 5th. The Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail will be placing a new trail marker showing where the […]