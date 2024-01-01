Lamar Utility Board Received Turbine Repair Update
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, provided utility board members with an update on the replacement of the plant’s T-4 gearbox. The gearbox and 900 ton crane were on site as of Saturday, January 13th, but extreme cold and snow hampered progress. Hourieh explained the blades, nacelle cover and hub had to be removed and taken down to allow for the installation of the main bearing and gearbox. The project was completed by Friday, January 19th.
The superintendent reminded board member the annual 2024/2025 high school scholarship program has begun. It is open to senior students from Lamar, Wiley and McClave. This year’s topic is, “Wind Energy, rooftop solar and battery storage systems are increasingly spreading across the grid. Discuss how distributed generation impact the electrical grid and environment.” The scholarship application can be downloaded online and has been forwarded to each school’s guidance counselor. The deadline to return applications is April 12, 2024 and winners will be announced May 3, 2024. Both the LUB and ARPA contribute $700 to the scholarships which are judged each year with the entries being unnamed students.
Sales of electricity through December 21, 2023 were down 2.55% when compared to the same period last year. Residential sales were off 4%, irrigation sales were up 1% and commercial/industrial sales were down approximately 1.89%. These three customer classes comprise 96% of total system sales.
The Lamar Utility Board approved $33,230.43 in purchase bills that required authorization from a total of $48,481.81. Among the items purchased was a padmount transformer for $8,925 and a distribution system upgrade for $5,280. Total bill payments were $769,801.04 of which $667,272.45 was for monthly power purchases from Arkansas River Power Authority.
American Electric was the lowest of five bids reviews for LED street light fixtures at $14,000. This will replenish stock inventories for the light plant.
By Russ Baldwin