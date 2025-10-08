Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail to host Davidson Ranch tour October 11
Barbara Crimond | Oct 08, 2025 | Comments 0
|
Rock Art Panel at the Davidson Ranch – photo by Kevin Lindahl
Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail presents a
Davidson Ranch Tour
October 11, 2025
If you have any questions, please call Tom Coffield at 719-980-8380.
You don’t want to miss this trek of fun and adventure!
This will be a tour to remember!
Our October Chapter event will be to the Davidson Ranch.
The tour will begin at the Las Animas Courthouse (725 Bent Avenue) parking lot at 9AM.
From there we’ll drive to the Ranch where we will visit several historic sites on the ranch including a Rock Art Panel, the JJ Ranch foremen’s rock house, a native American burial site, and the Equinox ceremonial site.
Due to the rough terrain, HIGH clearance 4-WD vehicles will be required for this tour. As carpooling may be necessary, if you don’t have a HIGH clearance 4-WD vehicle, please make arrangements to carpool before the tour. Also, there will be carpooling at the courthouse, if needed.
Plan to bring along your lunch, plenty of water, and something to sit on (e.g., folding chairs) for lunch. Be sure to plan ahead for the weather by bringing along sunscreen, a hat, and wear walking shoes.
This will be a full day of sightseeing, sunshine, history and visiting with Chapter members.
# # #
Filed Under: Education • Environment • Events • Featured • History
About the Author: