Bent’s Fort Chapter of Santa Fe Trail placing new sign at site of original trail near Big Timbers on April 5
Barbara Crimond | Mar 31, 2025 | Comments 0
Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 11am- Placement of new signage at Big Timbers Museum
The Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail will be placing a new trail marker showing where the Original historic Santa Fe Trail follows along Hwy 196 just north of the Big Timbers Museum and connects to Hwy 50/287. This new sign displays a map of the Santa Fe Trail to visitors where they are upon the trail. Thousands walked, rode, and camped along the historic Santa Fe Trail of 1821-1880.
With the help of BFC officers and members we were able to get permission from the Prowers County Commissioners and assistance from the Museum Curator Jake Rogers and the facts of the trail’s location from Carol Hedge.
Come out on Saturday and be a part of history being celebrated and take a walk down the Historic Santa Fe Trail where legends once roamed.
