Lamar Celebrates its 138th birthday with Chamber’s Lamar Days festivities and 28th annual Rod Run
Barbara Crimond | May 20, 2024 | Comments 0
Lamar celebrated its 138th birthday with a bang last weekend. The Lamar Days weekend began with a kickoff BBQ sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon, followed that evening by the 28th Annual Rod Run with its popular “No Booze Cruise” and poker run, starting at Sonic Drive-In. A long convoy of motorcycles, vintage and custom cars cruised throughout town, with proceeds from the poker run benefiting the Lamar Fire Department’s firework fund. This annual event gets bigger and better every year; one people look forward to for months. Many thanks go to Ron Cook for his tireless work on making it the great event that it is.
Saturday dawned sunny and warm, perfect for the Lamar Days parade, which started at Safeway, going north on Olive St, then south on 2nd St to Parkview, finally arriving at the south end of Willow Creek Park. The entire parade route was dotted with people sitting in lawn chairs, on blankets, curbs, and tailgates. Leading the parade was the color guard, proudly displaying the American flag as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars flag. Lamar then showed off its lineup of fire trucks and ambulances, spotlessly shined and some outfitted with spinning pinwheels as they chirped and wailed with all their lights flashing as they made their way past the crowds, much to the delight of the throngs of children lining the streets.
Russ and Valerie Baldwin, 2024 Royalty
The King and Queen followed in an open convertible sponsored by Zonta. This year’s royalty were Russ and Valerie Baldwin, who were kind enough to provide us with a bio to accompany this story. It follows below:
Russ and Valerie Baldwin have been honored as Lamar Days Royalty by the Lamar Chapter of Zonta International. Each year, Zonta selects a couple to be honored during the annual parade, based on their longevity in and support of their community.
“I grew up in Lamar and have spent almost my entire life here. Russ, on the other hand, is a new-comer, having arrived in town in May, 1980 to work for KLMR/KSEC as its program director. That’s where we met,” Valerie explained.
“Like most people in radio broadcasting, I intended to be in town for about two years, learn more about broadcasting through the management side of the business and then move on, probably back to New England, but that took longer than I expected,” Russ said. “After meeting Val, I started putting down some anchors and now we have three step-children, five grand-kids along with some of their spouses and at last count, we’re up to six great-grandchildren,”
The couple have worked together off and on in radio and local newspapers for over twenty years, traveling to Long Island…and back to Lamar, moving to Garden City…and moving back to Lamar. Valerie also had her own clothing business on Main Street, “Still in Style”, offering quality used clothing for women. Before moving to Lamar, Russ had been employed by radio stations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island before he was hired by Claire and Gordon Stafford to come out west.
Val has been active in the community before she ever met Russ. “I was PTO secretary for Parkview School from 1978 to 1981. I was a member of the local Jaycees chapter and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.” Other contributions included being a Lamar Honker and a member of the Lamar Eagles. Baldwin began what is now the annual Lamar Hospice fundraiser in 1996 and served on the Sugar Plum Ball committee prior to that. She also created the annual Fantasy Tree fundraising event in 2005. Val’s worked with golf tournaments for Hospice and SECCI, and was the former treasurer for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, where she’s been office manager now, for the past four years.
“It took me a little while to become more engaged with life in Lamar as most of my time was spent in front of a microphone or a desk,” Baldwin stated, having served as co-host for the long-running KLMR program, ‘Anything Goes’ from 1980 to about 1991. The couple had been working at radio stations in Garden City, KS when they returned to Lamar in 2000 to manage KLMR/KSEC as well as the two La Junta stations.
Russ Baldwin has been a two-time member of the Lamar Chamber Board of Directors, while Valerie served on the board for one term, both were members of the Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel and Valerie still serves in that capacity. Russ was honored as Lamar Citizen of the Year and Honker of the Year. He’s also served as a DECA member with the Lamar High School, worked to support local students seeking DAR scholarships and was a board member of the former, PCDI, now Prowers Economic Prosperity. The couple were both members of the Snow Goose Festival when it was first organized. Russ has been honored with various broadcast awards from the Massachusetts Associated Press, Long Island Press Club and New York and Colorado State Broadcaster Associations.
“My general duties in radio, and later newspaper, had me out and about at numerous meetings in the county,” he explained, the more events and meetings I attended, the more I was able to grasp a handle on the ways in which this community supports its residents. Once we got The Prowers Journal up and going in 2001, my news involvement was full-time.”
Also in the parade lineup were multiple floats, cars carrying political candidates for upcoming elections, the Sand and Sage Royalty on horseback, a saddle club and their beautiful horses, a local dance team, vintage cars, pickups and tractors and a variety of large farm machinery. “Quackers”, the Lamar Rotary Club’s inflatable duck, made its appearance, as did “Feathers”, the Lamar Honkers mascot goose. A golf cart trailing 9 colorful barrel cars filled with kids wove throughout the parade from curb to curb and turning in circles at times. Candy was thrown to anxiously awaiting kids and adults which caused a flurry of activity from the curbsides.
Nestled within Willow Creek Park under the welcoming shade from the many trees were the colorful tents displaying wares from the 67 vendors and displayers present. Many of the vendors sold handmade items of every sort and a few were advertising booths for local companies and services. KLMR did a live broadcast from their bright orange and black canopy. Multiple food trucks lined Willow Valley Road, serving various food items to the crowds of people lined up in front of them. Everywhere I looked, I saw families, couples and groups of friends sitting on blankets and at picnic tables enjoying eating and relaxing amongst all the activity or strolling the winding roads within the park. The skate park had several teens having fun on their boards, kids were at all the playground areas and throughout the park, dogs stretched out in the cool grass alongside their families – everyone enjoying their own version of the event.
The car show did NOT disappoint this year either. There was a large number of cars throughout the park, all polished to perfection, their often-bright colors vibrant against the green grass and the bright blue sky. There was something for everyone, whether they enjoy muscle cars, classic cars, custom cars or the many motorcycles that were interspersed with all the cars. Music filled the air from the DJ at the center of the activities. One of Lamar’s ladder trucks proudly sported a large American flag which gently waved in the breeze.
The Lamar Parks Department deserves a note of thanks – they did a phenomenal job of getting the park ready. The Lamar Chamber and all the many volunteers also deserve a pat on the back for their great work. Lamar certainly looked and felt like the quintessential all-American town – one we can all be proud of.
By Barbara Crimond
