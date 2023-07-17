Here we go again!!! Come see Vintage Motorcycles to Roll through Lamar, Colorado!
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
Sunday, September 17, 2023 11:00 to 2:00pm…On Beech Street by the Colorado Welcome Center & Lamar Chamber of Commerce.
When the Vintage Cars rolled through Lamar, on July 1, 2023, The Great Race was a success! Thank you to these Sponsors!
Event Host: Colorado Welcome Center and its 27 Ambassadors
Committee: Leslie Stagner, Director for the Colorado Welcome Center, Ron Cook, Prowers County Commissioner, Melonee Marcum, Lamar Chamber President, Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg, Special Projects for Lamar Re2 Schools & City of Lamar, Martha Baird Alvarez, LPI Coordinator, City of Lamar and Roger Stagner, Former Mayor of Lamar.
Community State Bank Boy Scout Troop 218 Lonna Cook
Fellowship Credit Union City of Lamar, Mayor Kirk Crespin Jeff Hillman
Frontier Bank Mariah Hartshorn Meagan Hillman
GN Bank Alyssa Carty Hillary Perales
IN Bank Rick Robbins Joe McCaleb
Peoples Credit Union Judy Turpin Lori Hammer
TBK Bank George Gotto Keith Cook
Safeway Anne Marie Crampton Kirk Marcum
Lamar Fire Department Marcus Widener Lamar Rotary
Colorado Mills Collette Widener Jeremy Burkert
Lamar Chamber of Commerce Lamar Ledger McDonalds
Deloaches Culligan Water Heather Burkert Prowers Journal
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: