Here we go again!!!  Come see Vintage Motorcycles to Roll through Lamar, Colorado!

Jul 17, 2023

Cannonball Motorcycle Run Logo

 

Sunday, September 17, 2023   11:00 to 2:00pm…On Beech Street by the Colorado Welcome Center & Lamar Chamber of Commerce.

When the Vintage Cars rolled through Lamar, on July 1, 2023, The Great Race was a success!  Thank you to these Sponsors!

Event Host:  Colorado Welcome Center and its 27 Ambassadors

Committee: Leslie Stagner, Director for the Colorado Welcome Center, Ron Cook, Prowers County Commissioner, Melonee Marcum, Lamar Chamber President, Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg, Special Projects for Lamar Re2 Schools & City of Lamar, Martha Baird Alvarez, LPI Coordinator, City of Lamar and Roger Stagner, Former Mayor of Lamar.

 

Community State Bank                    Boy Scout Troop 218                               Lonna Cook
Fellowship Credit Union                  City of Lamar, Mayor Kirk Crespin     Jeff Hillman
Frontier Bank                                      Mariah Hartshorn                                   Meagan Hillman
GN Bank                                               Alyssa Carty                                              Hillary Perales
IN Bank                                                Rick Robbins                                            Joe McCaleb
Peoples Credit Union                        Judy Turpin                                              Lori Hammer
TBK Bank                                            George Gotto                                             Keith Cook
Safeway                                                Anne Marie Crampton                            Kirk Marcum
Lamar Fire Department                    Marcus Widener                                      Lamar Rotary
Colorado Mills                                     Collette Widener                                     Jeremy Burkert
Lamar Chamber of Commerce        Lamar Ledger                                           McDonalds
Deloaches Culligan Water                Heather Burkert                                       Prowers Journal

