Farm Bill 2022 Listening Sessions for SE Colorado with US Senator Michael Bennet
Russ Baldwin | Jun 24, 2022 | Comments 0
Senator Michael Bennet will host three days of Farm Bill listening sessions throughout Eastern Colorado next week in Fort Morgan, Sterling, Wray, Burlington, Lamar, Springfield, La Junta, and Limon. Listening sessions anticipate next year’s reauthorization of the Farm Bill which will impact a variety of sectors.
Anyone is welcome to attend, including local producers, community leaders, economic development leaders, and local institutions and businesses. More information is available below.
Attendees should RSVP to james_thompson@bennet.senate.gov with the location where they would like to attend, their name, title and organization (if applicable), and contact information.
June 28, 2022 – Lamar
12:30 – 2:00 pm
May Ranch
County Road MM and County Road 12
Springfield
4:30 – 6 pm
Baca County Resource Center
1260 Main St.
June 29, 2022 – La Junta
9:30 – 11 am
Otero County Courthouse
Bauserman Room (107)
13 W. 3rd St.
RSVP to james_thompson@bennet.senate.gov with location, name, title and organization (if applicable), and contact information.
