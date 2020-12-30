Letter to the Editor: Supreme Court Ruling
Chief Justice John Roberts along with other members of the Supreme Court had the unique opportunity to go down in history as saviors of our great Republic. Instead of stepping forward and defending the Constitution of the United States, which each member had sworn to uphold, they coward to the threat of Anarchy! Will they accept responsibility when our country slides towards Socialism?
Only Justice Alito and Justice Thomas showed integrity and courage! The others used the dubious excuse of “No standing” to defend their lack of patriotic duty!
Shame of them!
Doug Harbour
Citizen of Prowers County, Colorado
