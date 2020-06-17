Lamar Swimming Pool Change of Swim Sessions
Russ Baldwin | Jun 17, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – In accordance with the updated Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines and with the support of Prowers County Department of Health and Environment, the City of Lamar is thrilled to announce that the Municipal Swimming Pool will increase its capacity to a maximum of 175 people per session. This is effective June 18, 2020. Hours of operation will remain the same Sunday-Saturday from 10am-9pm and sessions are arranged in two sessions:
● 10am-3pm
● 4pm-9pm
Adult Lap Swim is available from 6:30am-8:00am Monday through Friday. Entry is based on a “first come, first served basis.” Price per session has changed to $3.00/person, and wristbands are not available. These guidelines are effective for the month of July and they are subject to change by future public health orders. Social distancing must be practiced and gathering in large groups is prohibited. When visiting the municipal swimming pool, individuals are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.
The City of Lamar Mayor, Councilmembers, and staff appreciates the patience and support of the community during the reopening process. Please call the Lamar Swimming Pool at 719-336-7665 for any questions. To stay up to date with local information please refer to the City of Lamar website, www.ci.lamar.co.us or follow us on facebook – @cityoflamar
Any questions or concerns related to COVID-19, State orders, etc. can be directed to the State through the Colorado COVID-19 website: www.covid19.colorado.gov.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Environment • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety • Recreation
About the Author: