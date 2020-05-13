Letter to the Editor: Senator Cory Gardner
Russ Baldwin | May 13, 2020 | Comments 0
Dear Editor:
Southern Colorado has been the forgotten frontier to many is the State of Colorado. We are considered Kansas to a few of the elected positions in our State. Southern Colorado is NOT forgotten by one elected official and he is constantly working and asking what he can help us with. He is a true champion of the rural areas. That person is Senator Cory Gardner and we want to thank him and help him continue to support the rural areas.
Southeast Coloradans deserve a Senator that delivers for them. Senator Gardner over the past five and half years has fought tirelessly for Southern Colorado, from supporting the new FARM Bill to advancing telemedicine technologies so that our most vulnerable can get the care they need in the safety of their homes, to supporting President Trump’s Tax Cuts, which saved the average Coloradan $1400. And most recently, Senator Gardner was able to secure funding from the Trump Administration, for the long-awaited Arkansas Valley Conduit project, which was first approved by the JFK Administration. The conduit will provide tens of thousands of rural Coloradans with clean drinking water and create numerous jobs for people in our communities. Senator Cory Gardner puts all Coloradans first, not just those in the metro area.
Senator Gardner has supported Granada Schools and the Camp Amache project from the very start. He has submitted bills and rallied support to make this place a National Park and help preserve this area in our history books. Senator Gardner makes the pilgrimage to the site every year with the saviors to remember the events of the site.
Senator Gardner has also been a support to our local farmers, because he comes from a rural area and grew up in a farming home. He understands the ups and downs of the industry and the hard-working individuals. He fights to get fair and equitable technologies in the rural areas and stands behind the backbone of our culture.Prowers County is proud to support Senator Gardner, because he is a proud supporter of our County and all Southern Colorado.
May 11, 2020
Sincerely,
Wendy Buxton-Andrade
Thomas Grasmick
Ron Cook
Prowers County Commissioners
Lamar, Colorado
