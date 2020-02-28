Prowers County Commissioners Meet with State Attorney General Reps
Russ Baldwin | Feb 28, 2020
Matthew Baca, Director of Community Engagement from the Office of the State Attorney General and Heidi Williams, spoke with the Prowers County Commissioners regarding their areas of concern for legislative and other issues impacting the residents of the county. Some of those areas included criminal justice reform, financial literacy and protecting consumers in sch areas as land, air and water quality.
One area of discussion tied college-level job training to helping alleviate the housing crisis felt in the six county region of southeast Colorado. Baca said, “We’re seeking funding for a program to bring three community colleges in Trinidad, Lamar and La Junta into a program focusing on housing rehabilitation, especially in those areas where towns have condemned properties which can be rebuilt and sold.” He said Prowers County and Lamar is not alone in this region where more housing availabilities can help attract and keep professionals in the area.
The commissioners continued their discussion with Eric Pearson, Executive Director of RESADA in Las Animas and Counselor, Tammy Wilson. RESADA Region Six Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Co. is a drug and alcohol treatment facility that offers its services to adult men and women for alcoholism and substance abuse. RESADA has 25 beds for clients of which six are treated in a detox program and the remainder are residential clients. “if we have other referrals, we’ll find a way to accommodate their needs,” Pearson said.
Pearson said that although RESADA usually offers treatment to residents in southeast Colorado, it has expanded to offer its 30 day treatment plan to areas such as El Paso and Pueblo. He added that RESADA also takes some clients from Ft. Lyon for detox. “We try to establish, ‘after care’ environments for our clients once they have gone through our program. We went to help them find a sober living situation instead of walking back into the same scenario they came from,” he explained.
Wilson described one aspect of treatment known as MAT or Moral Reconation Therapy which allows patients to accept responsibility for their actions based on their life choices involving substance abuse. “This helps them find how their actions led to consequences and making a change for a better future.” She added, the clients work at their own pace over a 12 step program, but they can also backslide so there is not specific point on a calendar when the treatment is over. “We also involve the clients in a health life skills program for sleep, diet and exercise,” she told the commissioners.
In other action, the commissioners approved seven appointments to the Sand and Sage Round Up Fair Board: Lorena Bencomo, Diane Pool, Tim Turpin, Ron Manly, Darla Klotz, Jana Weimer and Thane Melanski.
